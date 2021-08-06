NIA takes over probe into propagation of Jihadi terrorism by B'deshi nationals

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday registered a case of propagation of Jihadi terrorism. A NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency has taken over the probe in pursuance of an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The case was earlier registered in West Bengal's Kolkata on July 10 this year under several sections of the IPC and Foreigners Act.