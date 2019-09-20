NIA to investigate Punjab blast case

A communique to this effect has been received by the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Punjab, according to a government spokesperson.

The case, registered under section 304 IPC and various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, related to a powerful explosion that took place in a vacant plot on the outskirts of Pandori Gola village in Tarn Taran district.

Two persons were killed and one other injured in the blast, which took place when the victims were reportedly digging a pit to retrieve a dumped explosive consignment, which they mishandled.

Punjab Police had arrested eight members of the Pakistan-backed module, whose interrogation led to a complex web of conspiracy and attacks by the group, including an aborted attack on high-value target in 2016. Seven others, including the module leader and main conspirator Bikramjit Singh, alias Granthi, who is believed to be in Austria, are still absconding. A 'granthi' by profession and a follower of Damdami Taksal, Bikramjit used to work as a 'Pathi'. A highly radicalised individual, he planned to target high-level political dignitaries, socio-religious places, local rival politicians, Hindu leaders and Sikh preachers, with the help of locally-made crude bombs. An IED expert, he also planned to attack police personnel with bombs.