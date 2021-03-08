NIA to probe explosives recovery case near Mukesh Ambani's house

The agency took over the probe following orders received from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The case was registered at Gamdevi police station in Mumbai on February 25 after a Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday started an investigation into the case related to explosives recovered in an abandoned car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

"NIA has received orders from MHA for investigation of the case being probed by Mumbai Police. This case relates to the recovery of explosives from a Mahindra Scorpio parked at Carmichael Road, Mumbai," the NIA said.

The anti-terror agency said it is in the process of re-registering the case.

The Scorpio with gelatin, an explosive material, was found parked near Ambani's house in South Mumbai on February 25 evening. A letter was also found inside the vehicle. The vehicle was seized by police then. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police was conducting the probe.

As per reports, the Mumbai Police team had recovered 21 gelatin sticks, each weighing about 125 grams, from the abandoned vehicle. The police then said that the total weight of the explosive was 2.60 kg, which is enough to explode the entire car if gelatin sticks are attached to other explosive components.

The vehicle had a fake number plate. The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had registered a murder case and launched investigations into the mystery of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren's body being recovered from the Thane Creek wetlands on March 5.

