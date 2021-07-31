NIA to probe recovery of war-like stores of explosives in Mizoram

The Union Home Ministry had transferred the case from Mizoram Police to the country's premier anti-terror probing agency on July 28.

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Amid the land dispute on the Mizoram-Assam border, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the recovery of 3,000 detonators from Champai district in Mizoram by Assam Rifles.

The agency will be probing the motive behind smuggling of explosive powder, detonators and other war-like stores.

The agency will also look into the role of international banned groups engaged in pumping these explosives into India through the porous border of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles had recovered the explosives in Mizoram on June 21.

Back then, Assam Rifles had said in a statement, "Based on specific intelligence, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Spear Corps, apprehended two individuals and recovered 1.3104 tonnes of Class II CAT -ZZ explosive powder, Safety 2000 mtrs fuze, 925 electric detonators, 3000 special detonators and other war-like stores near Farkawn in Mizoram."

The force further stated that the apprehended individuals along with the recovered items were handed over to the Dungtalang police station for further investigation.

The operation was carried out by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) in the Farkawn road track junction area in Mizoram.

Sources in local police stated that smuggling is a major concern in Mizoram, which shares a long border with Myanmar.

The cops have stated that prima facie, it seems that Class II CAT -ZZ explosive powder, Safety 2000 mtrs fuze, electric detonators and special detonators were smuggled in from Myanmar.

Mizoram, earlier referred to as Lushai Hill, shares borders with three states of Tripura, Assam and Manipur, besides sharing a 722-km border with the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

