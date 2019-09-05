NIA visits blast site in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Police were not ruling out the angle of terrorism.

The men were digging the ground in Pandori Gola village when the blast occurred in an abandoned land near agricultural fields early Thursday, a police officer told IANS. One sustained grievous injuries.

The deceased were identified as Harpreet Singh and Vikram Singh, while the injured was Gurjant Singh. All the victims were locals.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, said the official. The explosion was heard several kilometres away, said local residents.

Police said the men seemed to be associated with some radical organisation and were trying to dig out hand grenades.