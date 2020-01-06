Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson red hot in scarlet!!

New Delhi, Jan 6 Jan 6 (IANSlife) Actress Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson both chose to wear the crimson hue for their appearance at the Golden Globes 2020.

Arguably one of the biggest fashion runways in the world, the Golden Globes is the best place to spot the seasons hottest trends.

Nicole Kidman who is nominated for her role in the TV series Big Little Lies chose a red Versace off shoulder gown. A thigh high slit and a short ruffle details added a touch of glamour to the elegant dress.

Johansson chose to shed her super hero image for a romantic one. The actress wore a custom Vera Wang which had a long trail, a bow and sweetheart neckline. The look was accessorized with a dazzling diamond necklace. The ladies are seen posing with a fellow star Renee Zellweger for a photo finish like no other. tb/adr/