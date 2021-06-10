Nigeria says Twitter seeking dialogue over ban

Abuja [Nigeria], June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Nigerian government on Wednesday said Twitter has made an approach for dialogue in a bid to resolve the issues leading to the suspension of its activities in the West African country.



Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters at a press conference in Abuja that he got a message from the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday morning, seeking a dialogue with the Nigerian government.

"They (Twitter) are now ready to hold senior-level discussions with us," Mohammed said.

He, however, pointed out that what is more important to the Nigerian government is "the sovereignty of Nigeria."

The Nigerian government is insisting on the official registration of Twitter and other social media platforms, due to the latest development, he said.

"The cardinal thing is ... that Twitter must be licensed in Nigeria and Twitter must stop using its platform for activities that are inimical to the growth of Nigeria or to its corporate existence," the minister said.

Aside from suspending Twitter's activities, Nigeria's broadcast regulator, the National Broadcasting Commission, has ordered all local broadcasting stations to suspend their use of Twitter. (ANI/Xinhua)

