Nigerian expert says G7 'consistently' fails to keep promises

Abuja, June 16 (IANS) The Group of Seven (G7) leaders have made promises in a series of meetings, yet they "consistently" fail to keep their promises, a Nigerian expert has said.

The G7 leaders have reaffirmed their commitments in a summit wrapped up on Sunday on vaccines sharing, recovery from the pandemic, climate change and security, and the question is the bloc's capability to execute those commitments, said Sheriff Ghali, a professor of political science with the University of Abuja.