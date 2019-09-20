Nigerian held for duping people online

The Cyber Cell of South-East district arrested, Ibrahim Ongide (31), a native of Edo state, Nigeria. He was declared proclaimed offender by a Gurugram court in an online cheating case.

Police said a tip-off was received following which a trap was laid in Pul<br>Prahladpur and Ongide was apprehended. He was asked to provide his documents but he failed. "He tried to mislead the police", said DCP (Southeast)<br>Chinmoy Biswal.

During enquiry, Onngide's wife who is a resident of Manipur, produced a<br>copy of a bail order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court as per which Ongide was released in a cheating case. However, she was unable to produce full documents of her husband and tried to create pressure on the police by showing the bail order, said the DCP.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused and his associates created fake profiles on social networking sites and allured victims on the pretext of lottery-based expensive gifts. Thereafter, on releasing the gift or customs duty on lottery money, the accused would get the money transferred from victims in fake accounts. Ongide came to India in 2013 and in order to earn quick money, he indulged in online frauds, police said. The accused married an Indian national and the couple has a four-year-old daughter.