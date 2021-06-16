Nigerian held for selling cocaine in B'luru

According to the police, the arrested has been identified as Kelvin Idika, 24, a Nigerian national.

Bengaluru, June 16 (IANS) The central crime branch police arrested a Nigerian national for selling cocaine in the city and recovered drugs valued Rs four lakh from him, the police said on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru CCB's anti-narcotics wing in its statement said that Kelvin had arrived in Bengaluru on student visa and had been indulging in drug peddling.

"Based on a tip off, Kelvin was arrested while he was trying to negotiate with a customer near Horamavu signal under Ramamurthy Nagar police limits. At the time of his arrest he was in possession of 54 gms of cocaine, which is valued around Rs 4 lakh along with an electronic weighing machine and three mobile phones," the police said.

According to the police, the accused used to often travel to Mumbai and procure Cocaine from there and sell it here.

The police has registered a case and is investigating.

