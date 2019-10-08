Nigerian national arrested with cocaine in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A Nigerian national was arrested allegedly for smuggling cocaine, Pune police said on Tuesday.

The accused was possessing 130 grams of cocaine during the time of the arrest. He was staying at Pimple Gurav area of the city.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Last week also, a Nigerian national was put behind bars with cocaine worth Rs 5 lakhs in Bengaluru.



The man was identified as Jekwu Michael and the banned drugs weighing around 50 grams was seized.

The inquiry revealed that Michael's visa was also expired and he was overstaying the country. (ANI)

