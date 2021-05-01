Nigerian national held for cheating senior police officer of Rs 97,000

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Nigerian national who cheated a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the United States.



The police have recovered five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards issued in the name of different persons and five chequebooks from his possession.

"Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian national who cheated a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the US. Five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards in name of different persons and five cheque books recovered," said the Delhi Police in a media release.

According to the police, on April 19, a senior police officer reported cheating of Rs 97,000 from his Central Bank of India, Defence Colony branch bank account by some unknown fraudster on the pretext of requesting to send money to his close USA based friend through WhatsApp call. But after cross-checking with his friend, he realised that he had been cheated, said the police.

During the course of the investigation, the team analysed beneficiary account details and other documents related to the account and during analysis, it was revealed that the accused was roaming in the area of Chhattarpur and Uttam Nagar, following which the accused identified as Tochukwu Christian Nwasu was arrested on April 30. (ANI)

