Night culture made her MLA: K'taka BJP neta's jibe at Cong lawmaker

Sanjay Patil said, BJP does not practise this kind of culture. "The Congress is synonymous with night culture. Lakshmi Hebbalkar could only become MLA as she is known to that night culture," he added.

Belagavi (Karnataka), Sep 30 (IANS) Senior Karnataka BJP leader and former legislator Sanjay Patil on Thursday passed a lewd comment on Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar. "She became MLA only through night culture," he said.

"Lakshmi Hebbalkar just could have the strength to face the truth. Before becoming an MLA, she claimed that she is the daughter of the people of the constituency. She told people that she would bring a lot of development to the area," Patil said.

Reacting to the statement by Sanjay Patil, Lakshmi Hebbalkar said, though she is not disturbed by the personal attack as a woman, she is pained.

"It is easy to comment on women and make allegations against them. We have to tolerate and live with these types of comments, this will be very painful. My blood is not boiling, but, I am very sad and will answer him in the next assembly elections in 2023," she said.

She chided Sanjay Patil for being a devotee of Lord Ram, yet using this kind of language. "He should explain what he means by 'night culture'. My voters will give him an befitting reply for his comment in elections," she reiterated.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, had defeated Sanjay Patil in the last assembly elections by a whopping margin of 51,727 votes in the Belagavi Rural constituency.

Sanjay Patil recently put up posters in the area chiding Lakshmi Hebbalkar for the pathetic condition of roads. She responded that her rivals have put these pictures in the night only to embarrass her. Patil in reaction to her statement made the comment of 'night culture'.

