Night curfew hours extended in 10 UP cities

Lucknow, April 15 (IANS) Timings for night curfew in ten districts of Uttar Pradesh have been revised in view of the worsening Covid situation.

The curfew will now begin at 8 p.m. and end at 7 a.m.

Earlier the curfew was from 9 p.m. to 6.am. The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the 'Team 11' chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.