Night curfew imposed in Bhopal, Indore amid rising COVID-19 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bhopal district magistrate on Wednesday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) between 10 pm to 6 am.



All the essential services will be permitted in the district.

In the wake of rising fresh daily cases of the coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government has also imposed a night curfew in Indore from Wednesday night.

The curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the Indore district. The police announced the closure of the market and people were asked to go home.

MG Road Police Station SHO Dharamvir Singh Nagar told ANI "On the orders of the government, markets were closed in the district. Apart from some essential commodity shops the rest of the markets were closed."

He further said that challans were also issued for not wearing masks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 4.3 per cent with 54 per cent of the total cases being reported from Indore and Bhopal. (ANI)