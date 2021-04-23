Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday

Amaravati, April 23 (IANS) Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose night curfew starting from Saturday.

At a high level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday, it was decided to clamp curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. across the state, observing closure of shops, restaurants and public places, with the exception of emergency services.