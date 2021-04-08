Night curfew in Covid-hit B'luru, 7 K'taka cities from Saturday (Ld)

"In view of surging Covid-19 cases in the state, corona night curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Manipal, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi cities from April 10-20 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.," Yediyurappa said after the virtual meeting of all Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid situation.

Essential services will, however, be allowed during the night curfew.

Admitting that cases were rising in Bengaluru and six other districts across the state, he said the fatality rate, however, remained low (below 0.5 per cent).

According to the state health bulletin, positivity rate was 6.04 per cent and case fatality rate 0.54 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Apprising Modi of the Covid situation in Karnataka, Yediyuyappa said more cases (4,422) were reported in Bengaluru and six districts across the state, including 240 in Kalaburagi, 216 in Mysuru, 183 in Tumakuru, 145 in Dakshina Kannada, 142 in Uttara Kannada, 129 in Bidar and 126 in Ballari.

"The Prime Minister stressed upon enhancing testing and advised the state to focus on micro-containment zones, ensure ambulances, oxygen supply and ventilators," said Yediyurappa.

"Modi advised us to intensify vaccine drive from April 11-14 and launch awareness campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour by all citizens, with the help of celebrities and opinion makers, with special focus on youth," he said.

The state government has already banned large gatherings and congregations in public areas, including places of worship, fairs and during festivals.

"Vaccination drive has been stepped up with 6,000 centres across the state. Till April 5, 53 lakh people have received the jab, covering 22.31 per cent of the targeted population above 45 years of age," asserted Yediyurappa.

In view of the surge in cases, the state health department has doubled testing to 1.2 lakh per day, with 95 per cent of them through the RT-PCR method.

"We have also ramped up general beds, oxygenated beds and intensive care units (ICUs)," said the Chief Minister.

There are 42,000 general beds, 30,000 oxygenated beds, 3,000 ICUs and 2,900 beds with ventilators in state-run hospitals across the state.

"As cooperation is must with responsible behaviour, I appeal to people across the state to follow the Covid-induced guidelines to contain the virus spread," reiterated Yediyurappa.

With 6,570 positive cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 10,40,130, including 53,395 active cases.

Bengaluru reported 4,422 cases on Wednesday, taking the city's Covid-19 tally to 4,64,438, including 38,946 active cases.

The infection claimed 36 lives, including 22 in Bengaluru during the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 12,767 and the city's toll to 4,740.

Of the 357 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 169 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 32 in Kalaburagi, 23 in Mysuru, 17 in Tumakuru, 14 in Dharwad and 13 each in Bidar and Dakshina Kannada, with the rest spread in the remaining 24 districts.

