Night curfew in UP relaxed by one hour

Lucknow, July 11 (IANS) In a further relaxation of Covid restrictions, the Uttar Pradesh government has reduced night curfew hours by one hour.

The night curfew in the state will be applicable from 10 p.m to 6 a.m. Earlier the night curfew hours were from 9 p.m to 6 a.m.

Additional chief secretary information, Navneet Sehgal, said that this relaxation had come in the wake of an improvement in the Covid situation in the state. He said that 125 new Covid cases had been reported in the state in the past 24 hours.