Night traffic ban on NH-766 to continue: Yeddyurappa

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday announced that ban on plying of vehicles through Bandipur forest area during the night will continue.



Speaking to media persons here, the Chief Minister stated, "I cannot go against the court order. The Court has ordered to not to allow vehicles in the night in Bandipur forest area."

The statement comes in the backdrop of rising protests against the night traffic ban on National Highway-766 which cuts through Bandipur forest area.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had also met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the issue.

Gandhi had also tweeted in solidarity with youths who were on an indefinite hunger strike since September 25 to protest against the daily 9-hour traffic ban on NH-766 stating that it had "caused immense hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka."

"I think Rahul Gandhi is well aware of the court's order. Ban on vehicles in the night will continue in Bandipur," Yeddyurappa added. (ANI)

