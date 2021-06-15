Nine IPS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow, June 15 (IANS) In another administrative reshuffle, nine IPS officers including six district police chiefs were shifted by the Uttar Pradesh government late on Monday night.

According to an official release, SSP Meerut, Ajay Sahni has been shifted to Jaunpur in the same capacity, while SP, Jaunpur, Raj Karan Nayyar, was shifted in the same capacity to DGP headquarters.