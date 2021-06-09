Nine killed, 8 injured as residential structure collapses in Mumbai's Malad West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): At least nine people were killed and eight others injured after a residential structure collapsed in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai late on Wednesday night, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



As per the BMC, the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition", the municipal corporation said. Residents from affected structures are being evacuated.

Search and rescue operation for trapped people is underway. The injured persons have been shifted to BDBA hospital.

"15 people including women and children have been rescued and are shifted to the hospital. There is a possibility of more people stuck under the debris. Teams are present here to rescue people," said Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 11, Mumbai.

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who has also reached the incident site, said, "Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it."

Siddiqui, a local present at the spot, said that the incident took place around 10 pm.

"The incident took place around 10:15 pm. I came out after two persons asked us to leave the building. As I was rushing out, I saw three buildings including a dairy had demolished near our building," he said. (ANI)