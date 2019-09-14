Nine lakh youth in Pune benefitted from Mudra scheme: Javadekar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday that nine lakh youth from Pune have benefitted from Mudra scheme.

He was speaking after the first meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Pune, which took place today under his chairmanship.

The Minister said, "Meetings of DISHA are held to plan for the schemes and monitor their execution. Mudra scheme is making rapid progress in the district and 9 lakh youths from the district have been allotted loans worth Rs 8000 crore under it. Out of 58 railways stations in Pune division, 46 have been equipped with wifi facility. 5 Escalators too have been installed.""The Passport Seva Kendra in Baramati has distributed 5000 passports so far and has made the life of the layman easier. Passport Seva kendras have been started at 50 places in 5 districts," Javadekar added.The Minister further said that the National Health Mission comprising Ayushman Yojana and other schemes has succeeded in reducing the Infant Mortality rate, Maternal Mortality rate, birth rate and death rate in Pune."60,000 women in Pune have so far benefitted from Pradhan Mantri Matrutva Yojana. The target for building of toilets has also been achieved and the ranking of Pune in Swachhta has jumped from 10th place to 2nd place. The anganwadis are making rapid progress due to participation of people," he said.While wishing the people on the occasion of Hindi Divas, Shri Javadekar reiterated the government policy of promoting all regional languages. He allayed the fear of local languages dying out and cited the increasing use of Hindi on the internet. He further said that rarely ever is such linguistic diversity seen in any other country.Members of Parliament Girish Bapat and Supriya Sule were also present on the occasion. (ANI)