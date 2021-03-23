Ninety four terror funding cases with NIA: MHA

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that a total of 94 cases have been registered regarding terror funding.



In a reply to a question on whether cases of terrorist funding in various parts of the country have come to the notice of the government and if Government proposes to investigate them Home Ministry said, ""Police" and "Public Order" are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. therefore, State Police has the primary responsibility of prevention, detection, registration, investigation and prosecution of crimes."

"Besides, the Central Government has also entrusted 94 cases of terror funding to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation, so far," MHA said.

The whole gamut of terror financing has been criminalised under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, which is the principal legal regime against terrorism including terror financing. The Law Enforcement Agencies of the Centre and the States take action against offences of terror financing as per the extant provisions of law," the Ministry said. (ANI)

