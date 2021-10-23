Nintendo delays Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp to spring 2022

San Francisco, Oct 23 (IANS) Nintendo has delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and now the company will release the remake in spring 2022 instead of December 3, 2021.

Nintendo did not specify when in spring 2022 Advance Wars 1+2 will release or what, specifically, caused the delay.

"Hello, troops! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy and friends soon! Thanks for your patience," the company said in a tweet.