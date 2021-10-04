NIPERs should think roadmap for next 25 years, says Union health minister Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Lauding the country's healthcare sector, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) should provide innovative solutions to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



Mandaviya today inaugurated the iconic week celebration of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav for the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers virtually. As part of the celebration, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), SAS Nagar, Punjab is conducting week-long activities including lecture series, seminars and exhibitions.

"India is the biggest manufacturer of generic medicines. India is also exporting generic medicines to many countries of the world. NIPERs have played an important role in the development of pharma industries in India," Mandaviya said.

He added that their syllabus and research should be aligned towards the need of the industries and they should provide innovative solutions to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He further stated that NIPERs should also collaborate with medical device parks being started in the country.

The Union Health Minister said that "Today when we are celebrating the 75th year of our independence, Department of Pharmaceuticals and NIPERs should think of a roadmap for the next 25 years. Today we are dependent on imports for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). There are very few patents of medicines in India. This should change in the coming 25 years. We must strive to make India self reliant in this field."

Mandaviya said that by developing vaccines for COVID-19 in record time, India has shown that there is no dearth of brain and manpower in India. He said that the Prime Minister trusted the capabilities of the country's scientists and researchers by allotting Rs 9000 crore for vaccine research under PM Gareeb Kalyan Package.

"India's premier medical research organization, ICMR, partnered in the development of Covaxin. On similar lines, other research and academic institutes should collaborate with industries," the minister added. (ANI)

