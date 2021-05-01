Nirav Modi files appeal in UK High Court to challenge his extradition to India

London [UK], May 1 (ANI): Fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi has filed an appeal in the United Kingdom High Court seeking permission to challenge the decision against the extradition order made by the lower court and passed by the UK Home Secretary.



On April 15, the UK government had signed an order for the extradition of Nirav Modi to India.

"On February 25, the District Judge gave judgment in the extradition case of Nirav Modi. The extradition order was signed on April 15," UK's Home Office spokesperson had said.

Nirav Modi, wanted in India on the charges of fraud and money-laundering, was arrested in March 2019 in London and charged with money laundering and defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

In February, a UK court had ordered his extradition to India to stand trial after dismissing arguments of his "mental health concerns", saying they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances.

Judge Samuel Goozee, sitting at Westminster Magistrate's Court in London, rejected each of the grounds laid out by Nirav Modi's defence against extradition.

He faces multiple charges in cases being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)