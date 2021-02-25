Nirav Modi's extradition order by UK court in line with Modi Govt's commitment'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Dushyant Gautam said the judgment is "on the lines of Modi government's commitment" to punish each and every person involved in crime against the country.

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Welcoming the UK court order to extradite fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to India, the BJP said it is in line with Narendra Modi government's commitment to punish offenders as per Indian law.

"It a clear message for criminals or fraudsters within the country or those who escaped the country. No one will be spared under the Modi government. It was the Congress regime these economic offences were committed. No one can escape the law under the Modi government," Gautam said.

Thanking the Modi government for pursuing the extradition of Nirav Modi, the BJP leader said the message is loud and clear, and that "no one will be able to hide anywhere in the world after committing crime in India today".

"Modiji has already made clear that no one can escape or hide oneself anywhere in the world. After Nirav Modi, other fugitive offenders will also be brought back and punished as per Indian law."

BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar said Prime Minister Modi is ensuring that all those who looted India during UPA are punished.

BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya tweeted, "UK Court's order on Nirav Modi's extradition is a shot in the arm for the agencies pursuing the fugitive. This is in line with the Modi Government's commitment to bring all economic offenders to book. After legislating the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, this is significant development."

UK's Westminster court on Thursday accepted the prima facie evidence against Nirav Modi regarding his involvement in Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam and issued an order for his extradition.

--IANS

ssb/rak/ash