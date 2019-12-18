Nirbhaya case: Delhi court may pass strong order

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) As the Supreme Court is set to pronounce the verdict on Wednesday over the review petition of Nirbhaya rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh, the hearing in the Patiala House Court becomes important as the lower court may pass a strong order.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora had on the last date of hearing said that the court is not bound to wait for the legal remedies to be exhausted to pass an order.

The convicts will be produced before the court via video conferencing.

