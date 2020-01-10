Nirbhaya case: NGO seeks live telecast of rapists' execution

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): An NGO on Friday wrote a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting demanding the execution of four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gang-rape case to be live telecasted and asserted that the move will allow the country to showcase its national idea of justice and women security, globally.

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, women activist and founder of an NGO named 'People Against Rapes in India' (PARI), Yogita Bhayana, stated, "I request you to allow national media along with international media to deliver a live telecast of the whole execution process on January 22."A death warrant has been issued in the name of four convicts -- Vinay, Pawan, Akshay, and Mukesh. They are slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am in the Tihar Jail premises.They were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012.Flagging concern over the reputation of India in terms of women security on an international level, Bhayana stated that the live telecast of the execution will "glorify" country's decision to hang them."It would be a revolutionary decision in the history of India to showcase our national idea of justice and women security at global standards," the letter read.She said that media can be used to ensure that the right message propagates on the day of execution."Its impact would be everlasting and the contribution of Indian media to spark a new change regarding women's security would be highly praised," Bhayana wrote with conviction. (ANI)