Nirbhaya case: Smriti flays AAP govt for 'delayed' hangings

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly delaying the execution of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape-murder case.

"I want to tell the Kejriwal government that even though the review petition of three of the four convicts was dismissed by the Supreme Court in July 2018, the executions may not take place on the due date (January 22) because the Prison Department under the AAP government was sleeping," the Minister said.

She also slammed the Delhi government for giving Rs 10,000 and a sewing kit to one juvenile rapist after his release. "They did not see tears in the eyes of Nirbhaya's mother? I salute her today for her struggle all these seven years." Irani's statement comes after President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy petition of 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case convict Mukesh Singh, officials said. The Ministry of Home Affairs had forwarded Mukesh's mercy petition to the President on Thursday night, hours after the plea was received from Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office for review. The plea was forwarded to Baijal's office by the Delhi government after rejecting it. The 23-year-old woman was brutally gang raped and tortured on December 16, 2012, leading later to her death. ---IANS sfm/navneet/tsb/bg