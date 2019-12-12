Nirbhaya case: Tihar Jail asks UP prison authorities to provide two hangmen

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Tihar Jail officials have written a letter to prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh asking them to provide two hangmen to carry out the execution of convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

"Tihar Jail's Superintendent has written to us requesting to send two hangmen to carry out execution of convicts who have been given capital punishment. We will send hangmen even on short notice," said Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (Prisons), UP.



Tihar Jail authorities said they have not zeroed in on the hangman yet. The authorities, however, confirmed that they have written a letter to Uttar Pradesh jail authorities for providing hangmen.

Meanwhile, the authorities have performed a dummy execution and the hang-room has been cleaned. They have also brought 10 ropes from Buxar, Bihar.

With the news coming out that Tihar Jail has no hangman, many citizens have written to the authorities offering to hang the convicts.

Three out of four convicts in the rape case are in Tihar Jail 2 while one is in Jail 4. They have not been given any work citing security concerns. All the convicts have been put on suicide watch after one of the convicts Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide. (ANI)

