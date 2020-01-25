Nirbhaya convict approaches SC challenging rejection of mercy petition

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): One of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of mercy petition by the President of India.

"Convict Mukesh Kumar Singh has moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of mercy petition by President of India," advocate Vrinda Grover, lawyer of the Nirbhaya convict, told ANI on Saturday.



President Ram Nath Kovind had, on January 17, rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh, a convict in the Nirbhaya case.

After the mercy petition was rejected, a Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the December 2012 gang-rape and murder case, for their execution at 6 am on February 1. (ANI)