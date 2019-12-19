Nirbhaya convict gets breather till Jan 24

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned till January 24, a petition filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Gupta claimed to be a juvenile when the heinous incident took place.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait adjourned the matter for January 24 after advocate A.P. Singh sought time to file some additional affidavit in this regard.

The plea filed states that no ossification test of the petitioner was conducted by the investigating officers. He further claimed that the claim of juvenility can be raised at any time even after the final disposal of the case.

Pawan through his plea sought court's direction for an ossification test to be conducted to determine his age and settle the question of juvenility. "Petitioner is innocent boy and totally falsely implicated in this case by anti-social elements.... with the help of concerned police officials," the plea read. anb/in