Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer moves court seeking documents from Tihar Jail needed to file curative, mercy petitions

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Lawyer of the Nirbhaya convicts, AP Singh, on Friday filed an application before a Delhi court seeking "urgent directions" to Tihar Jail authorities to provide documents needed to file curative and mercy petitions for three of the convicts.

In the application, Singh contended that prison authorities have not issued documents required to file curative and mercy petitions for Vinay Sharma, Pawan Kumar Gupta and Akshay Kumar Singh- three of the four persons convicted in the matter.

The application will come up for hearing in the court on Saturday.The plea said that the convicts undertook several steps to obtain relevant information necessary to file the mercy petitions."In the regular interval, the convicts have requested the concerned authority to supply documents pertaining to their medical records from 2012 to 2015 and from 2019 to 2020, records of cellular confinement, records of the amount earned in prison through labour, records of educational and reformative activities like Tihar Olympics and painting, etc," the plea said."Despite multiple requests, the documents pertaining to convict Vinay Sharma had not been provided and further similar documents should be directed to be provided for convicts Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur from the superintendents of the respective jails," it added.The plea said that the lawyers have also not received a copy of the personal diary of convict Vinay Sharma and prayed that an urgent direction is issued to provide the same.Advocate Singh also requested the court to allow him to have a legal meeting with the convicts.A Delhi court had last week issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in a Nirbhaya rape case, who are scheduled to be executed on February 1 at 6 am.A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road. The woman had died a few days later at a hospital in Singapore while receiving treatment. (ANI)