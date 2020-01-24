Nirbhaya convicts' lawyers using tactics to delay execution: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the lawyers of the Nirbhaya convicts are using tactics to delay the execution and "making fun" of the judicial system.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said that everyone should work together so that laws can be changed to ensure speedy justice.



"In the Nirbhaya case, lawyers are using tactics to delay the execution. They are making fun of the system. We must work together to ensure speedy justice and so that laws can be changed to enable justice and remove flaws," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia's remark came after Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh today filed an application before a Delhi court seeking "urgent directions" to Tihar Jail authorities to provide documents needed to file curative and mercy petitions for three of the convicts.

A Delhi court has issued a death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the December 2012 gang-rape and murder case, for their execution at 6 am on February 1.


