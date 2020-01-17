Nirbhaya convicts will now be hanged on Feb 1 at 6 am

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in a Nirbhaya rape case who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Earlier, they were to be hanged on February 22 at 7 am.

This came after the public prosecutor representing the Tihar jail authorities requested the court to issue fresh date and time of execution.



Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, had succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. (ANI)