Nirbhaya's father hails Telangana police

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The father of the 2012 Delhi gang rape victim 'Nirbhaya' on Friday backed the Telangana police for killing all the four accused in the brutal gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in an 'encounter'

"I feel they have done a very nice job. If they had escaped, there would have been questions about how the police let them escape. Also, it would have been difficult to arrest them again. Even if it (their arrest) would have happened, the whole procedure of punishing them would take unfathomable time," he said.

The 25-year-old veterinarian was gang raped by four truck drivers and cleaners near the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town, about 28 km away, and set it afire. The accused were shot dead early Friday morning when they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene where the police had brought them to re-enact the incident. The victim's father also welcomed the development, saying that justice had been done. nks/ksk/