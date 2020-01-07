Nirbhaya verdict will act as deterrent: Kejriwal, Sisodia

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Tuesday welcomed the Nirbhaya verdict, saying it will act as a deterrent to such heinous crimes.

Kejriwal also said the verdict will be a lesson for all those who mistreat women.

"People will be scared that, even though little late, the law will give them punishment and justice will be served," Kejriwal said while addressing a town hall meeting here.

He called it a victory and said it has fulfilled a big wish of the people.

"All were waiting very eagerly for the verdict," he said. Speaking to the media separatly, Sisodia said people were looking at this case as a standard. "The incident had shaken the entire nation. People were saying that if the convicts were not hanged in this case, what would happen in the rest (such cases)," he said. He also said the efforts of Nirbhaya's parents and their lawyers had paid off. A Delhi Court on Tuesday issued death warrants against the all four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Issuing the death warrants, Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora directed that the convicts be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m. The 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail. nks/bc