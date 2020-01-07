Nirbhayac case convicts to be hanged in Tihar's jail cell 3

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): All four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed on January 22 at 7 am in jail cell 3 in Tihar Jail, the same place where Afzal Guru, the terrorist convicted Parliament attack case, was hanged.

Officials said they will be hanged together.

A court in Delhi issued death warrants against all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The convicts -- Pawan Gupta, Akshay, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.



Following the court's order, the Tihar Jail authority will write to the Uttar Pradesh Prison Department seeking the service of a hangman.

"We will seek service of a hangman from Meerut. We have proper arrangements at the jail to execute all the four convicts together," a Tihar jail official said. (ANI)





