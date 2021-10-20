Nirbhaya's lawyer to take up UP businessman's murder case

Manish Gupta, a businessman, was allegedly killed during a police raid in a Gorakhpur hotel last month and six policemen have been arrested in the matter.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 20 (IANS) Seema Samridhi, the lawyer who fought for justice in the Nirbhaya case and is also fighting the case of the Hathras rape and murder victim, will now take up the Manish Gupta murder case.

Seema said that she will fight the case of Manish Gupta without taking any fees. She said the wife of the deceased Manish had requested her for help. She said she will try to get the case transferred to Delhi since the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel are involved in the matter.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Gupta, widow of the slain businessman, said that despite the state government's recommendation, the CBI has not yet started investigations.

"Now I am preparing to file a petition in the Supreme Court. I do not want to get the investigation done by the Lucknow unit of CBI. In the petition, I will ask for investigation by the Delhi unit of CBI," she told reporters.

Meenakshi also said that she has no complaint against the SIT which is presently probing the case.

"SIT is doing its job but the Gorakhpur police is hell bent on destroying the evidence. If important evidence is destroyed, it will weaken the case and the accused policemen will not be punished for their sins as they should be," she added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already given financial help to the family and a job as OSD in Kanpur Development Authority to Meenakshi Gupta.

--IANS

amita/dpb