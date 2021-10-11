Nirmala Sitharaman, Muraleedharan arrives in New York for official visits

"Delighted to receive Finance Minister @nsitharaman and @MOS_MEA V Muraleedharan in New York this morning," TS Tirumurti tweeted.According to the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and other associated investment meetings as part of her official visit to the USA."Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of @IMFNews and @WorldBank, G20 FMCBG meetings, India-US Economic and Financial Dialogue, and other associated investment meetings as part of her official visit to the USA beginning from October 11," the Ministry of Finance said in an earlier tweeted.Meanwhile, Muraleedharan is scheduled will pay an official visit to New York from October 11 to October 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier said in a statement.During the visit, Muraleedharan will represent India at the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Peace-building and sustaining peace on October 12, read the statement.The meeting is convened by Kenya which holds the Presidency of UN Security Council in the month of October and will be chaired by the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.According to the MEA, the UN Security Council High-Level meeting will focus on the prevention of conflicts and conflict resolution and state-building through effective management of diversity and promotion of peaceful co-existence.The discussion is expected to provide a platform to member states to share insights and experiences in the practical pursuit of peace-building and in sustaining peace, said the statement.India has contributed significantly to the peacebuilding and socio-economic development of countries transitioning from conflict. India's development partnership has been demand-driven and seeks to enhance sustainable capacity-building. India will continue to work with our international partners, including the UN, to further such efforts, the statement added. (ANI)