Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Union Budget discussion in RS tomorrow

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 11th, 2021, 13:53:38hrs
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1.
Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021.
The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8. (ANI)

