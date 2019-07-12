Nirmala takes on UPA, Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that under the UPA regime no attention was given to the economy and there were scandals galore.

She also took on former Finance minister P Chidambaram for slamming the NDA government over setting the target of 5 trillion dollars economy.



She said that Chidambaram should not bother about it and should rather concentrate on increasing his personal income.

Sitharaman was replying to the general discussion on the Budget 2019-20 in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"Is that why during the UPA no attention was given to the economy but scandals were going on. All the attention was there. The economy will anyway double in every five years. Don't bother and concentrate on the increase on personal income," Sitharaman took a jibe at Chidambaram.

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram had said on Monday that the NDA government's target of making India a five trillion dollars economy is a "very attractive slogan," but there is no magic in it.

Chidambaram on Thursday also questioned the revenue targets in the Budget alleging these to be unrealistic. (ANI)