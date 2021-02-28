Nirmalia-Saraigarh rail section to start soon

A railway engine reached Nirmali on Sunday during a trial run and the officials are expecting to get a nod from safety and technical authority of India Railway in a few days.

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) The rail section between Nirmali and Saraigarh in Mithilanchal region is likely to start soon after 87 years.

The railway section between Nirmali to Saraigarh was suspended after an earthquake hit the Mithilanchal in 1934 which destroyed the meter gauge railway line which connected the two places.

After the engine reached Nirmali, local residents organised a prayer and welcomed it in traditional style.

The construction of Kosi Mahasetu for rail and road has also been completed and commissioned for the general public. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation stone to construct a railway bridge on Kosi river and named it as Kosi Mahasetu.

--IANS

ajk/rt