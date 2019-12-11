Nirmohi Akhara files review plea against Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Nirmohi Akhara, which is the key Hindu litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Wednesday, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its November 9 order which allocated the disputed site to build a temple and alternative 5-acre plot to build a mosque.

"Nirmohi Akhara has filed a review petition today before the Supreme Court challenging the Court's November 9 verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case," said Spokesperson of Nirmohi Akhara, Kartik Chopra.



Last month, a five-judge bench had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

The court had directed the centre to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the new Trust.

Since the pronouncement of the verdict, a handful of review petitions have been filed. (ANI)

