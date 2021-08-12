NIS searches 3 locations in Lanjhi forest attack case

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has carried out searches at premises of three CPI (Maoist) leaders in Ranchi and West Singhbhum.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at three locations in Ranchi and West Singhbhum districts in connection with Lanjhi forest attack case in Jharkhand.

The official said that the case was originally registered at Toklo Police Station in West Singhbhum district on March 3, this year under several sections of the IPC, UAPA, Explosive Substance Act and CLA Act relating to an IED blast at Lanjhi Forest Hill Area resulting in the death of three personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar and grievous injuries to three others including one ASI/RO of CRPF.

NIA took over the probe on March 24.

The official said that during searches incriminating documents including hand written diary have been seized.

