Nishad Party in UP eyes DyCM post, RS seat

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad has said that the main priority for forging any alliance would be an assurance for giving reservation to the Nishad community and its sub-castes under the Scheduled Caste category.

Lucknow, June 23 (IANS) Even though the BJP has been bending backwards to woo the Nishad Party, its leaders now seem to be demanding their pound of flesh.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that his party had supported the BJP in 2019 but no initiative has been taken for granting reservation and the community is rather upset over this.

He further said that the Nishad population in UP was around 18 per cent and the community should have representation in the legislature. He said that the Nishad community had a presence on 160 assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP should promise us a seat in the Rajya Sabha and also the post of deputy chief minister in the state," he said.

"We demand that all cases against fishermen, boatmen and those living along the river banks and ponds should be withdrawn without delay. The corrupt officers who are responsible for lodging these cases should be punished. We also demand that the fishermen and boatmen should be given the 'patta' (ownership right) for land on the riverside," Sanjay Nishad told reporters on Wednesday.

He further warned that if the ruling BJP did not fulfil their demands, the community would be forced to take to the streets.

--IANS

amita/in