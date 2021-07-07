Nishad Party seeks berth in Union cabinet

Lucknow, July 7 (IANS) Hours before the Union cabinet expansion takes place in Delhi on Wednesday evening, the Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad has demanded a berth for his son Praveeen Nishad, who is a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

In a video message, Sanjay Nishad said that the Nishad community wields influence in over 160 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.