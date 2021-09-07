Nishad Party to contest 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with BJP

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nishad Party has announced that it will contest for the 2022 state assembly elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.



Speaking to ANI, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad said, "Nishad Party will contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with BJP. We will win and form the government with BJP."

In this regard, the party chief informed that he had previously met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to hold discussions.

"We are not surrendering ourselves in front of BJP but are supporting BJP. Let me clarify that. We hope to make our base stronger in these elections," he added.

On June 16, BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting with Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) chief Sanjay Nishad and his son Praveen Nishad, currently a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Nishad's son Praveen Nishad had joined the BJP in April 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Nishad party had then forged an alliance with the BJP and supported the national party in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.



Praveen Nishad had defeated the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, the home turf of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the 2018 Lok Sabha by-elections.

With elections due in Uttar Pradesh next year, the BJP is making efforts to strengthen the organisation.

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada also joined BJP on June 9, ahead of the polls. (ANI)