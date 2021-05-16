Nishank receives international honour, dedicates it to Covid warriors

In a statement to the media, Tony Nader, president of Maharshi Organisation world-wide and various Maharshi Universities, said that Nishank has been recognised for his extraordinary commitment and outstanding service to humanity through his writings, social and illustrious public life.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has been honoured with "International Invincible Gold Medal" of 2021.

The decision was made after due deliberations by a high-powered committee duly constituted under the leadership of Nader, who is the global head of the organisation.

The statement further praised the relentless efforts and great commitment of Nishank to propagate ancient Vedic values, wisdom and traditional knowledge in the most scientific manner.

Nader lauded Nishank for his continuous support and commitment to world peace through Veda and world peace programme.

The honour was announced at a two-day virtual session which was attended by representatives from over 110 countries. The award will be formally presented to the Minister on Guru Purnima this year.

Nader also congratulated the Minister for the most innovative, creative, scientific and inclusive New Education policy.

He added that the new education policy crafted by the government will go a long way in establishing human values globally as the base of modern education.

Accepting the award, Nishank said that he was grateful to the selection committee.

He dedicated his award to all the corona warriors who are risking their lives to save the patients in this difficult time.

In his emotional address, Nishank said that he has just come out of covid infection. He has felt the pain and closely observed the dedication, struggle, duty, service of our doctors, nurses, health workers.

In order to save the lives of others, they put their lives in danger. He said, "We will definitely win on the strength of our Corona warriors.

Nishank said that he is very happy that his writings, social and public service have been appreciated.

He said he was committed to promote scientific research on Indian traditional knowledge and india's eternal life values of life so that it can benefit humanity.

Thanking Nader for his positive views on education policy, Nishank said that this policy not only help India to meet the upcoming global challenges but will establish the country as Vishvaguru in times to come.

